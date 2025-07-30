Pune Man's Brother Fought In Kargil War. He Was Told To Prove Citizenship

Hakimuddin Sheikh, from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, fought for his country in Kargil.

But at midnight Saturday a mob of 80 men from a Hindutva group - allegedly accompanied by two police personnel in plains clothes - forced its way into his brother Irshad Sheikh's Pune home and accusing him and frightened women and children of being Bangladeshi citizens.

They demanded 'proof' of the family's Indian roots, he said. He also said the men who later claimed they were policemen - when they allegedly tried to strongarm him - did nothing.

Sheikh said their Aadhaar cards were eventually verified and he was urged not to complain about the harassment. The police are trying to "pressure us..." he told news agency PTI.

A complaint was, nevertheless, filed, but no action has been taken so far, Sheikh told PTI.

'Been Indians For 400 Years'

"My older brother lives in UP but two other brothers and I, with their children, have been living here (i.e., Pune's Chandan Nagar neighbourhood) for many decades," he told reporters.

He said the mob banged on the front door at midnight. "When we opened the door some barged in and started demanding to see our Aadhaar cards. We showed the documents... but they called it 'fake' and asked the women and children to also show their Aadhaar cards."

Hakimuddin Sheik's Army sevice idenity card.

CCTV footage from outside the house does show a large number of men gathered outside, but not all of their faces are visible. One man can seen covering his face with a hooded jacket.

Irshad Sheikh said he tried explaining to the mob that his family had been residents of the neighbourhood 60 years and that his older brother and two uncles had served in the Army.

Hakimuddin Sheikh retired in 2000 as a Havildar in the Engineers Corp and, according to Irshad Sheikh, an uncle was injured, and awarded a medal of valour, in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Another uncle fought in the 1965 war and our Indian roots go back 400 years, he said

"But they were in no mood to listen. They hurled abuses and accused us of being Bangladeshis. I told them if they want to investigate, they are welcome to do so... but barging into someone's house and forcing children to show documents at midnight is not appropriate," he said.

Irshad Sheikh also claimed men in the mob started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' and that the two who claimed to be cops then tried to force family members to go to the police station.

Aadhaar Cards Genuine

Sheikh eventually relented and family members went to the local police station, where, he said, their Aadhaar cards were confiscated and they were made to wait for two hours.

"After making us wait for two hours, the woman officer told us to visit again the next day... and warned that if we fail to do so, we would be declared Bangladeshi nationals," he said.

Sheikh said he returned the next day. The Aadhaar cards were quickly handed over and "we were asked not to make an issue out of the incident and not file any complaint", he said.

"Since our documents are genuine... they are now asking us to stay quiet!"

Hakimuddin Sheikh also spoke to PTI. He said, "We have been living in Pune for 50 years. While in Pune, my uncle, Mohammad Salim, was recruited into the Army. What happened with my family was wrong and, if needed, I will speak to the police and seek an explanation."

Police Response

Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde has dismissed Irshad Sheikh's statements and protests, saying there were no incidents involving a large mob forcing its way into the home.

He did, however, admit some police personnel had been sent to verify documents.

"The drive against Bangladeshi nationals living in Pune illegally is underway... we received information and went to the house to verify it. Since it was night time, only some male members were asked to accompany the police to the station and, as it was late, they were asked to come back the next day. Prima facie, no illegality was found in their documents," he declared.

The police team that visited the house has video footage of the incident, he added.

With input from agencies

