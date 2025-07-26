'Supreme Sacrifice Will Forever Inspire Us': Defence Chief Anil Chauhan On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He extended his greetings to the Indian Armed Forces, veterans, and their families, honouring the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the nation's heroes.

In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS extends heartfelt greetings to All Ranks of the Indian Armed Forces, Veterans, Veer Naris & their families. Saluting our Bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas! Their indomitable courage & supreme sacrifice will forever inspire us. Let's honour their legacy by serving our nation with dedication & national pride."

Despite the enemy's advantageous position, occupying higher mountain peaks with fortified positions, the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated extraordinary courage and tactical prowess. They fought against impossible odds, climbing near-vertical cliffs under heavy enemy fire in extreme weather conditions at dizzying altitudes, and yet emerged victorious.

In his message, CDS General Anil Chauhan said, "The enemy having occupied higher mountain peaks, entrenched with fortified positions clearly had the advantage along with the element of surprise. Our forces fought against impossible odds, climbed near vertical cliffs under heavy enemy fire in extreme weather conditions at dizzying altitudes and yet emerged victorious. The operation is a testimony to an exemplary leadership by young officers who courageously lead their troops to victory in face of unprecedented danger."

General Chauhan remembered the valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard India's territorial integrity, showcasing unparalleled bravery, tenacity, and patriotism. He acknowledged the bitter truth of Pakistan's betrayal, where the Pakistani Army sent regular troops disguised as Mujahideens to extend the conflict beyond the Great Himalayan Range.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery, tenacity and patriotism of our valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation, as also, the bitter truth of Pakistan's betrayal. Pakistan Army's ploy to extend the conflict beyond the Great Himalayan Range by sending regular troops disguised as Mujahideens, remains a stark reminder of their treachery," he said.

The CDS emphasised that Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just about remembering the past but also about drawing inspiration for the future. He highlighted the importance of jointness, preparedness, and unwavering courage in the face of adversity, citing the success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to the Indian Armed Forces' capabilities.

"Our adversances will continue to test our resolve, but the legacy of Kargil reminds us that our jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage -- proven once again by the success of Op Sindoor, will always triumph over the enemy's deceit and aggression," added General Chauhan.

General Chauhan urged every citizen to remember their duty to serve the motherland with utmost dedication and national pride, inspired by the legacy of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Kargil War serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers and the importance of national unity and pride

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only about remembering the past but about drawing inspirations for the future. Let the legacy of our heroes remind every citizen of his duty to serve our motherland with utmost dedication and national pride," added CDS General Anil Chauhan.

He recalled the indomitable courage of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

He said, "On the solemn and proud occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families. We remember with deep reverence the Bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their indomitable courage will continue to inspire generations and serve as a guiding light for our Armed Forces and the youth of the nation alike. Their supreme sacrifice shall never be forgotten."

Earlier, the families of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War paid tributes to the war heroes on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The programme, organised at Kargil's Dras town, was attended by a large number of people while families took their turns to go up to the War memorial and pay tribute to the valiant soldiers.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)