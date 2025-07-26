Ektaa Kapoor Issues Statement After Government Bans ALTT For Vulgar Content: "Not Associated In Any Capacity"

Ektaa Kapoor has issued a clarification regarding the recent government ban on ALTT and 24 other OTT apps for streaming "obscene and vulgar content". In a statement, Ektaa claimed that she and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, aren't "associated in any capacity with ALTT." She further emphasised that they both stepped down from their association with the platform back in June 2021.

Ektaa Kapoor shared the statement on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organization and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon'ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025."

The statement continued, "Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ektaa Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts."

"Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant of all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance," concluded the statement.

To Whomsoever It May Concern pic.twitter.com/nKgKhldtbj — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) July 25, 2025

Twenty-five OTT services, including Ullu, ALTT and Desiflix, have had their websites and applications blocked by the government due to offensive, vulgar and occasionally sexual content. According to officials, the following apps were found to violate various laws: ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix and Triflicks.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting consulted with the Ministries of Home, Women and Child Development, Electronics, Information Technology and Law, as well as industry associations FICCI and CII, and specialists in the fields of women's and children's rights before taking the decision.

In accordance with the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the IT Rules of 2021, notifications have been sent to several intermediaries to ensure that access to the relevant websites and applications is blocked.