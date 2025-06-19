NDTV Exclusive: Ram Kapoor On Fallout With Ekta Kapoor - "She Has The Right To Say Whatever She Wants"

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ram Kapoor finally addressed the much-speculated fallout with television czarina Ekta Kapoor and his words were a mix of restraint, gratitude, and clarity.

Without getting into the details of what sparked the public rift, Ram maintained a dignified silence and firmly refused to say anything against Ekta.

He said, "She can say whatever she wants to, but I will not say a word. Because at the end of the day, she gave me what no one gave me."

The actor credited Ekta with launching his career and giving him opportunities when no one else did.

"She believed in me when nobody else did. And for that, I will always be grateful. She has the right to say whatever she wants to about me till the end of my career," the actor added.

The fallout became a viral moment after Ram appeared on a podcast, where he reflected on his career and mentioned that the intimate scene between him and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain had unintended consequences for Ekta.

The comment went viral, prompting a sharp, though indirect, response from Ekta Kapoor, who labelled the actor "unprofessional" without naming him.

Soon after, Ram's wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, seemingly responded by taking a dig at Ekta's comments about Ram's weight loss - a move that added more fuel to the fire. However, Ram brushed off the speculation.

"My wife knows where I stand. It was all in good fun," he clarified.

Ram's measured tone and refusal to fuel the fire further show his deep-rooted respect for Ekta, despite any personal differences.

"You cannot forget what someone has done for you," he repeated.

While the feud had triggered a social media frenzy, Ram Kapoor's response has brought his perception of the situation to light.