Bihar Woman Faints During Home Guard Test, Gang-Raped In Moving Ambulance

A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bihar's Gaya district was allegedly gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test.

The alleged assault occurred on July 24, during an ongoing Home Guard recruitment exercise at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya. According to police, the woman fainted while undertaking a physical endurance test, part of the standard procedure for recruitment.

Event organisers arranged for her immediate evacuation to a hospital via an ambulance stationed at the site. The woman alleges she was raped by multiple individuals inside the ambulance while she was unconscious.

Following her statement, an FIR was registered at the Bodh Gaya police station.

An SIT and a forensic team were deployed to probe the matter. Within hours of the FIR, the SIT arrested two suspects identified as Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the technician on board. The two men are currently in police custody and are being interrogated. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity has provided confirmation of the vehicle's route and timeline.

According to the police complaint, the woman stated that she lost consciousness during the physical test and was only partially aware of the events during the transport. She later informed police and hospital authorities that three to four men inside the ambulance raped her.

The incident has prompted a response from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan. Mr Paswan criticised the law-and-order situation in Bihar and questioned the functioning of the state police.