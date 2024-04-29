30-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped At Knifepoint In Bihar Field

The accused had kidnapped the woman in their camper van, police said (Representational)

Bihar's Kishanganj police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the gan-grape of a 30-year-old woman.

The accused, identified as Sher Singh (55), Aakash Singh (27), Brijlal Singh (30) and Shayamu Singh (25), allegedly kidnapped the woman on Saturday from her house located at Halim Chowk under Kishanganj police station area and took her in a Bolero camper van. Later, they brutalised her at knifepoint in a maize field.

The accused, after committing the crime, threatened her with dire consequences and fled from the spot in the van. The survivor reached home and narrated her ordeal.

"We received a complaint of gang-rape. As the matter was very sensitive, we immediately constituted a team to arrest the accused. The woman provided us the description of the accused and our team gathered the input about them. They were traced at Mahalgaon village in Araria district. We immediately conducted a raid there and arrested them," said Sagar Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kishanganj.

"We have conducted the medical examination of the woman in the Sadar hospital which confirmed rape. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC 363, 366, 376D, 506, and 34 in women police station on Saturday evening," Mr Kumar said.

"The accused are natives of Haridwar, Uttarakhand and they live like nomads. They had kidnapped the woman in their camper van. We have also seized the vehicle," the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)