Did Dhanashree Verma Ask For Rs 60 Crore In Alimony From Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal?

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's separation and eventual divorce continues to be a topic of discussion on social media even months after their official split.

What Happened

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Gurugram on December 22, 2020. In March, the ex-couple released a joint statement confirming their separation sans the reason.

What also caught people's fancy online was the alimony amount. A section of media reported that Dhanashree Verma demanded a Rs 60-crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal following divorce.

But soon her family nipped the claims in the bud, calling the reports "baseless".

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear-no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever.

"It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement issued by Dhanashree Verma's family read.

What Dhanashree Verma's Lawyer Said

Her lawyer, Aditi Mohoni, also reacted to the Rs 60-crore alimony reports. "I have no comments to make on the proceedings; the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," she said at the time.

It was later reported that Yuzvendra Chahal agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree Verma. The former couple is yet to reveal the exact amount of the alimony.

The Love Story That Was

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story began back in 2020 when the cricketer signed up for the choreographer's online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown. The student-teacher relationship soon turned into something more meaningful and they fell in love.

After their split, Yuzvendra Chahal has been romantically linked with RJ Mahvash. Both have dismissed the rumours, saying they are good friends.

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma Visits Dubai Temple Days After Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal's Podcast On Their Divorce