Dhanashree Verma Visits Dubai Temple Days After Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal's Podcast On Their Divorce

Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma is currently in Dubai, a city where she spent her "core memories". In her latest Instagram post, she shared a series of pictures from her trip to Dubai. Her post came days after her former husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about the dating rumours surrounding his relationship with RJ Mahvash following their divorce. In the same interview, Yuzvendra Chahal also recalled battling depression and suicidal thoughts after their split.

What's Happening

On Monday, Dhanashree Verma in an Instagram post expressed her gratitude for "the growth, the roots, and the reconnection" after visiting a temple in Dubai.

"Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime... Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming," she said.

"One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple-peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community. Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection," she wrote.

What Yuzvendra Chahal Said About Their Divorce

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Yuzvendra Chahal said he and Dhanashree Verma were facing issues for a couple of years, but chose not to make their problems public.

"For a few months, I was depressed. I got anxiety attacks but only my close ones know about that. I used to have suicidal thoughts because my mind had stopped working," he said, adding that his family and friends, including RJ Mahvash, for supporting him.

In the interview, the cricketer said he and RJ Mahvash are just friends. "There's nothing. People can think whatever they want to think," he said.

In A Nutshell

Days after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about how his mental health took a hit after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma and addressed dating rumours with RJ Mahvash, his former wife and choreographer paid a visit to a temple on a trip to Dubai.

