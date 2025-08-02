Yuzvendra Chahal On RJ Mahvash Being Called A "Homewrecker" After His Divorce From Dhanashree Verma: "We Couldn't Step Out Together"

Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up about the dating rumours surrounding his relationship with RJ Mahvash after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The cricketer clarified that he is not dating Mahvash and slammed people who called her a “homewrecker”.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Yuzvendra was asked if anything is going on with Mahvash or anyone else. To which, the cricketer replied, "No, there's nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He shared that it will take some time to move on from his previous relationship, sharing that he needs to gather himself first."

He added, "For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together.”

Talking about their pictures from Christmas dinner, Yuzvendra stated that it was blown out of proportion.“We had a Christmas dinner with five people, but the photo was cropped to make it look like just the two of us were on a dinner date. It got to a point where we couldn't even go out with friends without worrying about what people would say," he said.

Another incident that irked him was when they were spotted together at a hotel before he left for the airport, which further fueled the dating rumour. Yuzvendra said, “She offered to drop me, and while we were waiting for the car, someone recorded a video. I was just fixing my hair, and people started saying all sorts of cheap things, like we were coming out of a hotel room. That really hurt me. It was very upsetting."

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together on multiple occasions amid the cricketer's split from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Despite Mahvash's constant denial of a romantic relationship, photos and videos of them together at a Champions Trophy match fueled the dating rumour. Over time, their interactions have become more affectionate, with Mahvash praising Chahal's IPL performances and Chahal referring to her as his rock during the tough times in his life.