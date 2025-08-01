Yuzvendra Chahal Admits "Faking" Relationship With Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma: "RJ Mahvash Helped Me During This Phase"

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up about the reasons behind his divorce from actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The couple ended their five-year marriage earlier this year.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that they had been facing issues for a couple of years but chose not to make their problems public until things were final.

"It had been going on for a while, but we decided that we don't want to show the world what's happening until something gets finalised," Chahal said.

He explained that the lack of time for each other due to their busy schedules was one of the major reasons behind the rift. While Chahal was playing for the national team, Dhanashree was occupied with her own career.

When asked if they were faking their relationship towards the end, Chahal nodded in agreement.

He also shared that he took a break from cricket during that period to deal with his mental health. "I asked for a break from Vijay Hazare Trophy because I was not able to use my mind. Cricket gave me happiness, and continues to make me happy and if I am not able to do that, then something is wrong so I took a month-long break," he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal On Being Called A "Cheater"

Yuzvendra Chahal addressed the public perception around him at the time, especially the rumours that labelled him a cheater. "And I have never cheated in my life. I am not that person. You will never find anyone as loyal as me," he said, adding that he felt no need to prove anything to the world since those close to him already knew the truth.

He admitted to going through a tough phase post-divorce. "For a few months, I was depressed. I got anxiety attacks but only my close ones know about that. I used to have suicidal thoughts because my mind had stopped working," he said. He credited his friends and family, including RJ Mahvash, for supporting him. "My family, Mahvash helped me during this phase."

Chahal also spoke about wanting to settle the divorce before the IPL season began. Referring to the time he wore a T-shirt that read 'Be your own sugar daddy', he said, "I just felt like I wanted to give one message and I did that." He added, "Because something had happened from the other end... I didn't want to do it earlier but then something happened and I decided, now everyone can go to hell, I will do what I want."

Background

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma filed for divorce in February 2024. Reports during the proceedings stated that she received Rs 4.75 crore in alimony.