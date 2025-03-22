The Internet Slams Dhanashree Verma Over Alleged Rs 4.75 Crore Alimony From Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways. The Mumbai family court granted their divorce on Thursday. As per reports, the cricketer paid an alimony of ₹4.75 crore.

On Friday, Dhanashree shared a snippet from her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. Soon, the comments section was flooded with trolling, with many Yuzvendra Chahal fans bringing up the alimony amount.

One user wrote, "Mam amount credit ho gya account mein 4.75cr? [Ma'am, did you receive the ₹4.75 crore in your account?]" while another questioned, "Rs 4 crore kyun liye? [Why did you take ₹4 crore?]"

Someone commented, “Ab kisko atm banaogi tum batatdo? [Now whom will you make an ATM? Tell us.]

Many called Dhanashree a “gold digger”. A comment read, “Donate that 4.75 crore to poor people.”

The text attached to Dhanashree Verma's post read, “Let #DekhaJiDekhaMaine be the song that understands your unspoken words.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon. They started off as one of the most-loved couples on social media and set major couple goals.

By 2023, cracks started to show in their relationship. Their social media interactions became rare and cryptic Instagram posts had fans guessing that something was off.

As months passed, the rumours got stronger. Towards the end of the year, Yuzvendra even deleted their pictures from social media, and both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In February this year, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, where they filed for divorce by mutual consent. They also asked for the six-month cooling-off period to be waived, but the court did not allow it.

After living separately for 18 months, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially got divorced on March 20.