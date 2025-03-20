RJ Mahvash Shares Cryptic Post (Again) Amid Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce From Dhanashree Verma: "<i>Jhut, Lalach...</i>"

Following reports that star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay Rs 4.5 crore as permanent alimony to his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic post (one more time) on her Instagram on Wednesday. RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal and they were spotted together on many occasions in the last few weeks. RJ Mahvash was seen cheering for Team India during the Champions Trophy Final.

RJ Mahvash shared a series of pictures featuring herself. She is seen dressed in a white t-shirt outfit, pairing it up with a red-heart laden sheer shrug and black belt. The caption of her post grabbed the Internet's attention.

She wrote, "Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain.. (Far from lies, greed, and deceit... Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror)." Yuzvendra Chahal liked the post instantly.

Take a look:

RJ Mahvash's post got significance as reports of Chahal's agreement to pay the alimony surfaced on Wednesday.

As per the consent term, Chahal had agreed to pay permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to Verma to his estranged wife. However, the cricketer is said to have only paid Rs 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand till date. The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen by the court as a matter of non-compliance, hence the cooling-off plea was rejected.

On Wednesday (March 21), the Bombay High Court has directed the family court to decide the divorce plea of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma by March 20 because of the Punjab Kings cricketer's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season from March 22.

According to Bar and Bench, the couple that got married in December 2020 have been living apart since June 2022. It was only in February this year that they decided to file a divorce plea before the Bandra Family Court. The couple also filed an application along with the petition to waive the cooling period.

The plea was filed under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, suggesting divorce by mutual consent.