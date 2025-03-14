Dhanashree Verma Parties With Neha Kakkar Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce. See Pics

Dhanashree Verma, who has filed a divorce from star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently celebrated Women's Day with some of her close friends. The choreographer shared some inside pictures on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Dhanashree Verma is seen enjoying to her fullest with singers Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar among others. They can be seen dancing after cutting a cake.

Sharing the pictures, Dhanashree Verma wrote in the caption, "Only love, kindness and respect. always. Gratitude." Take a look:

Dhanashree attended Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a video shared on Instagram, the choreographer is seen walking out of a theatre. She is heard telling the paparazzi that she felt very emotional while watching the film.

There were a few reports of Dhanashree Verma asking for Rs 60 crore as alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal. However, a member of Dhanashree's family recently dismissed the rumours and warned the media against 'spreading misinformation'.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear-no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," read the statement.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in 2020. They have been living separately for last 18 months.