A Timeline Of Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma's Relationship

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma are now officially divorced. The former couple were granted the decree of divorce by the Mumbai family court on Thursday.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, who got married in 2020, have been living separately for the past 18 months. They filed a joint petition before the court seeking divorce by mutual consent in February 2025.

Let us take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma's relationship timeline:

Love at first dance

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story began in 2020 when the cricketer signed up for Dhanashree's online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown. The student-teacher relationship soon turned into something more meaningful and they fell in love.

Engagement announcement

After dating for only a few months, the couple decided to get married and announced their engagement via a picture-perfect post on Instagram.

Dream wedding

In December 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurgaon. The grand affair was attended by their close friends and family.

Two years of public appearances and love

With their marriage off to a great start, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree soon became one of the most followed couples on social media.

Whether it was their adorable dancing videos or Dhanashree's appearances at Yuzvendra's cricket matches, the fans were enamoured by the duo.

Rumours begin

In 2023, their relationship started to show the first signs of weakness. The couple's social media interactions were few and far between. An increasing number of cryptic Instagram posts fuelled suspicions of impending disaster.

Signs of separation

Over the course of the months, the rumours evolved into serious conjecture. Yuzvendra Chahal removed the photos from social media towards the end of the year. The duo also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Divorce confirmation

In February 2025, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree were spotted outside Bandra Family Court. The couple filed a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent, requesting a waiver of the mandatory six-month cooling-off period. They were granted the decree of divorce earlier today by the Mumbai family court.