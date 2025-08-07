Radhika Apte On Bollywood's Insensitivity About Her Pregnancy: "An Indian Producer Wasn't Happy About It"

Radhika Apte recently opened up about the challenges she faced during the early days of her pregnancy. She spoke about the lack of empathy she experienced in the Indian entertainment industry.

What's Happening

Speaking during Neha Dhupia's Freedom to Feed live session, Radhika Apte shared that while she continued to fulfil her professional commitments, she encountered insensitivity after announcing her pregnancy.

"An Indian producer I was working with wasn't happy about the news," she said, referring to a Hindi film.

"He responded coldly and even insisted I wear tight-fitting clothes despite my discomfort and bloating. I was in my first trimester and had constant cravings, I was eating a lot, be it rice or pasta and going through the usual physical changes, but instead of understanding, I was met with insensitivity."

She added, "I wasn't even allowed to see a doctor when I was in pain and feeling uneasy on set. That truly disheartened me."

Background

Radhika Apte also spoke about a contrasting experience on an international project she was involved in around the same time.

"The Hollywood filmmaker I was working with was so supportive. When I mentioned I was eating more than usual and might look like a completely different person by the end of the shoot, he laughed and said, 'Don't worry, even if you're another person by the end of this project, it's fine. Because you're pregnant.' That reassurance and warmth meant the world to me," she said.

"I understand there are professional commitments, and I've always respected that. But a little empathy goes a long way. I wasn't expecting special treatment, just kindness and basic humanity after sharing such a personal and joyous piece of news," she said.

Radhika Apte met musician Benedict Taylor in London in 2011 during a sabbatical she had taken to study contemporary dance. The couple had a registered marriage before their official ceremony, which was held in March 2013. In October 2024, the actress announced her pregnancy.