Radhika Apte Says She "Cant Work Beyond 12 Hours", Reveals Having 'Arguments' Over Refusing Long Shifts

Radhika Apte, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Saali Mohabbat, revealed what she would change in the industry as a new mother. Radhika welcomed her first child with husband, Benedict Taylor in 2024.

What Radhika Apte Said

The actress told Filmfare, "I'll change the working hours to begin with. You can't expect someone to go an entire week without seeing their child. I've had multiple conversations and arguments over refusing to do long shifts. You'll be surprised at how much one has to fight. I find it quite baffling. And people say have a nanny and let them come on set. I'm sorry, but that's really not the answer."

Further talking about the things she considers before saying yes to a project, Radhika said, "I've started putting my foot down and a lot of people haven't liked it. I can't work beyond 12 hours. And that includes everything from travel, hair, makeup, and the shoot itself. If my travel takes two hours, then the shift has to be planned accordingly. Of course, there can be exceptions to this but that's my non-negotiable."

She added, "I insist on weekly offs and ideally wouldn't want to work more than five days a week. Unless it is a small film where the project genuinely can't function. I'd appreciate a five day a week and a 12-hour shift. No, a lot of people don't support me. There is some support and respect for sure. But there is not a lot of support."

About Radhika Apte's Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a drama-thriller set in a quiet small town. It tells the story of a housewife whose ordinary life is turned upside down after two unexpected deaths disturb the peace around her.

Radhika Apte plays the lead, with Sauraseni Maitra, Divyendu Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra.



