Radhika Apte Calls Out Films For 'Glorifying Obsession, Controlled Power As Passion'

Radhika Apte, who recently starred in Saali Mohabbat, portrayed a complex character who ends up killing her husband after discovering his infidelity. While her role deals with intense emotions and extreme actions, Radhika believes such behaviour should not be celebrated or mistaken for expressions of deep love.

What Radhika Apte Said

She told the Hindustan Times, "That's the problem. I don't think that in the film, what happens is something happening out of passionate love. It's happening because of accumulated acute injustice and treatment of her. I don't like to glorify that as some passionate love for the partner or anybody else in the world. This is where we go wrong on how we view it. It's clearly happening from being treated badly over and over again,"

She added, "In our culture, these acts are mistaken as love, we call it love. But it's not really love when we have to compromise our happiness repeatedly to please somebody. You can't call it love. I don't agree with the notion."

Radhika pointed out Bollywood's portrayal of control as passion and said, "Whether it's husband or husband's family or your parents, listening to them and doing whatever they want you to do, is not love. If anybody expects the other person to compromise their happiness, to do what you ask them to do, that's not love. True love is to see the other person happy and obedience is not love. That's just power and control. And I'm sick of it being called as love or respect,"

"It's awful and horrible. I think we should stop making these films and telling these stories. We are glorifying obsession and controlled power as passion and that's a big mistake," added Radhika.

About Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a drama-thriller set in a quiet small town. The film follows the story of a housewife whose simple life takes a shocking turn after two sudden deaths shake up everything around her.

The film stars Radhika Apte in the lead role, with Sauraseni Maitra, Divyendu Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anurag Kashyap in important roles. It is backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra.



