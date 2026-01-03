Tisca Chopra Slams Bollywood For "Being Afraid To Take A Chance": "We Keep Doing The Same Thing With A Little Twist"

Actress Tisca Chopra has shared her thoughts on why certain Bollywood films fail to strike a chord with audiences. According to the 52-year-old, the industry is afraid of taking creative risks and continues to rely on repetitive storylines. She emphasised the need to prioritise strong “writing” in order to produce fresh and meaningful content.

Tisca, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, revealed, “The problem is that we are watering the fruits and not the roots, which is writing. The work has become extremely shallow. I'm not saying one can't do commercial or comedy cinema, but it starts with the writing. You need to give time to your writers and freedom to brainstorm ideas. We don't nourish writers.”

She added, “We're very afraid. Nobody wants to take a chance. We keep doing the same thing with a little twist. The audience isn't entertaining it anymore. Whenever you bring something new with conviction, people accept it.”

Tisca, best known for her role in Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, recently made her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat. The film, co-written with her husband Sanjay Chopra, premiered on Zee5 on December 12, 2025.

Speaking about the project, Tisca shared how her writing style was different from her husband's.

The actress, in an interaction with Mid-Day, shared, “We almost got divorced writing it. So the yin and yang came together nicely in the script. We were told in the beginning [to drop it], but we still went ahead and recorded it. Then we had to dub it to something else. I am not a big fan of censorship.”

Opening up about her first time wearing the director's hat, she said, “Directing is a mother-of-god hard job. It just never ends. You start your day with a volley of questions. What should be the size of the car's number plate? Should the actor shave his chest or not? If you don't answer, they'll think you don't know your mind. So you just have to make a decision, even if it's wrong. And then you make the right decision."

Saali Mohabbat stars Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Sauraseni Maitra and Anshumaan Pushkar in key roles.