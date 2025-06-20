Exclusive: "<i>Taare Zameen Par</i> Is Iconic," Tisca Chopra Says "Hell Yeah" To Re-Release

Taare Zameen Par struck a chord with the audience for more reasons than one, back in 2007. One of them was putting Tisca Chopra in the spotlight, the actor who garnered critical acclaim and fame as the deeply caring mother Maya to Ishaan, a child with dyslexia played by Darsheel Safary. The actor won hearts with her portrayal of a frustrated mother who struggles to cope with her son's academic shortcomings. Once Maya finds out that Ishaan has dyslexia is when she is able to put two and two together.

The film saw Aamir Khan donning three hats at once. No, we are not talking about his onscreen character Ram Shankar Nikumbh, the optimistic instructor who works with children with developmental disabilities. This is the movie where his offscreen roles of an actor, producer, and debutant director came to the forefront and left the masses impressed.

Taare Zameen Par was quite an emotional ride; it was a perfect blend of heartfelt moments and the ones that reduced the viewers to a pool of tears.

NDTV caught up with Tisca Chopra, who attended the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par last evening in Mumbai, spoke about the sequel and the film that led to it.

It's been 18 years since the release of Taare Zameen Par, and Aamir Khan is back with its spiritual sequel titled Sitaare Zameen Par, which hit the screens today. The plot has changed, but what's remained the same is the emotional core of the film's storytelling.

A Wave Of Nostalgia

Sitaare Zameen Par is the tale of a frustrated basketball coach played by Aamir Khan, who serves community service by training a group of neurodivergent adults. His negative outlook towards life soon begins to transform when he starts learning from his players and navigating life's hurdles.

Tisca Chopra, praised the new film for nuanced performances by the ensemble cast headed by Aamir Khan.

The actress reveals, "All of us did catch up a few weeks ago at the Taare Zameen Par fan meet, one can't put such overwhelming feelings to words."

On being asked if she felt a tinge of disappointment on not being a part of the sequel, Tisca Chopra had an honest reaction. The stories Taare Zameen Par and Sitaare Zameen Par don't have a direct connection, but the actor says she would have loved to be part of the follow-up had the script allowed it.

She says, "I don't think the story of Sitaare allowed for that. And if it had allowed for me to reprise my part from Taare, I would have been in the sequel."

A Rewind To Her Taare Zameen Par Audition

In an older interview, fresh from the success of Taare Zameen Par, Tisca Chopra had recalled her audition for the film. At the time, she confidently said that even if she had lost out on that role, she knew she had given her best.

Recounting the first phone call she received after her audition to NDTV, the actor says, "I got a call that evening to meet Aamir the next day. I was waiting to meet him at the office when he walked in, and he walked out after seeing me. Then he came back in again, 'Oh, you are the mom!' I wasn't dressed in character, and I guess I didn't look the part in person. I thought that he might have changed his mind. But then I got my contract and, you know, the rest is history."

While Aamir Khan's fans are accustomed to calling him 'Mr Perfectionist', but as a first-time director with Taare Zameen Par, there were many qualities waiting to be explored.

Tisca Chopra fondly remembers how the actor was anything but strict on sets.

She says, "Aamir was all for making the actors comfortable. The silence on set when the camera rolled was a treat. It wasn't that common then; it isn't even now. AK is a sure director. When you felt it and gave your all, he called for a cut, but not a second before. I hope he directs another film soon."

Why has it taken so long for Tisca Chopra to collaborate with Aamir Khan again?

In her interview with NDTV, the 51-year-old actor makes a surprising revelation that she was approached to play the character eventually played by Mona Singh in Laal Singh Chaddha. In the 2023 film, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star essayed the role of Gurpreet Kaur, Laal Singh Chaddha's (Aamir Khan) mother.

Tisca Chopra reveals, "I got a call for Laal Singh Chaddha but wasn't able to do it as I was shooting a series in Rajasthan then."

Will Sitaare Zameen Par Find Its Audience Like Taare Zameen Par?

According to Tisca Chopra, Sitaare Zameen Par is a "worthy successor" of Taare Zameen Par. "It is only fair to compare. One is an emotional whopper, and the other is an uplifting film with basketball as the fulcrum. As for Aamir Khan, and how he has evolved with this project particularly because of how special it is, I have no doubt Sitaare will be followed by many more gems from him," she says.

A scene from the film

As we round up our conversation about Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par and its follow-up Sitaare Zameen Par, we approach the topic of re-releases.

The trend of re-releasing blockbusters and cult films from years ago is not a new phenomenon. But, if the last few years are taken into account, re-releases have taken over the theatre circuit by storm. Andaz Apna Apna, one of Aamir Khan's cult films, re-released in cinema halls in April.

Taare Zameen Par should be on the list too, shouldn't it?

Tisca Chopra exclaims, "Hell yeah! Taare Zameen Par is iconic. If it re-releases, I am sure it will find much love again which actually hasn't stopped in all these years."

As the audience visits theatres this weekend to watch Aamir Khan and his new group of students on screen in Sitaare Zameen Par, it's a good time to rewatch Taare Zameen Par. Why wait till it's re-released?