90s Superstar, That Guy From That <i>Forrest Gump</i> Remake: How Does Gen Z See Aamir Khan?

As Junaid Khan and Ira Khan's father? As that 'old' actor from the advertisement featuring Indian cricketers and Ranbir Kapoor? As the chocolate-faced actor whose song Pehla Nasha is all over Instagram reels? Or as the man who wore a turban and ran through India in Laal Singh Chaddha, his last film on the big screen?

How exactly does Gen Z, the generation that was still in its infancy when Aamir rose to fame, see the superstar today?

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

For a generation raised on snappy 10-second reels and streaming platforms that offer an endless buffet of content, Aamir Khan is a name that exists somewhere between nostalgia and fading relevance.

He isn't their Tiger Shroff, nor is he the "OG" Shah Rukh Khan, whose romantic films still make hearts flutter.

Aamir Khan is something else entirely - a shadow from the past, a name their parents revere, an actor who once dictated box office numbers but now finds himself in a tricky space where admiration is laced with indifference.

The Last Of The "Perfectionist" Superstar?

For millennials, Aamir Khan was the thinking man's superstar, the actor who gave them 3 Idiots at a time when their biggest fear was board exams and PK when they were grappling with existential questions.

But for Gen Z, Aamir is someone who peaked before they could fully experience his magic in real-time. Sure, they've heard of Dangal (2016), probably watched it on TV during a lazy Sunday afternoon, but it doesn't hold the same emotional weight for them as it did for their older siblings.

His last universally adored film, Dangal, came out when the eldest of Gen Z were barely out of school. It wasn't just a sports drama, it was a cultural moment.

It gave them Haanikaarak Bapu, a song their parents sang whenever they imposed study hours. It made wrestling look cool and it had the feminist undertone that aligned with the times.

And yet, ask a Gen Z teenager about Aamir Khan, and you'll likely get a half-hearted "Oh yeah, the guy from Dangal?" before they return to discussing the latest OTT thriller or K-pop sensations.

Then came Thugs of Hindostan (2018), a film that should have been a spectacle but ended up as a meme-fest. By then, Gen Z had moved on. They weren't waiting in long queues outside cinema halls like their parents once did for Ghajini or 3 Idiots.

They were watching superhero films, getting hooked to web series and discovering world cinema on Netflix.

The Laal Singh Chaddha Phenomenon - Was It Or Was It Not?

In 2022, Aamir Khan attempted a grand comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha, a film that should have been his Forrest Gump moment but turned into a cautionary tale about Bollywood's changing landscape.

Gen Z, never one to hold back on opinions, didn't quite buy into the nostalgia. The slow-motion running, the wide-eyed innocence, things that once made Aamir endearing, felt outdated. Memes flooded the internet. "Why is he making the same expressions as in PK?" they asked.

More than the film itself, what dominated conversations was how the actor had failed to read the room. The industry was shifting, storytelling was evolving and he was still chasing the formula that worked a decade ago. To a generation raised on authenticity and relatability, his larger-than-life sincerity felt... scripted.

Aamir Khan: The Reel Legacy

Yet, despite the growing disconnect, Aamir Khan refuses to be erased. His legacy survives in the most unexpected places - Instagram reels set to Pehla Nasha, Gen Z influencers referencing Rancho's Aal Izz Well when life feels chaotic and the occasional rediscovery of Dil Chahta Hai as a coming-of-age classic.

His contribution to Bollywood remains undeniable, even if his relevance in contemporary pop culture is under negotiation.

So, who is Aamir Khan to Gen Z? A legend they know of but don't actively seek out? A meme-worthy relic from their childhood? Or a master storyteller waiting for his next reinvention?

Perhaps the answer lies somewhere in between. After all, if there's one thing Aamir has proved time and again, it's that he knows how to surprise. The question is - will Gen Z still be watching when he does?