How Aamir Khan Discovered Son Junaid Khan Had Dyslexia. Cue: <i>Taare Zameen Par</i>

Taare Zameen Par is a landmark film for more reasons than one. While it marked a massive hit in Aamir Khan's career, it also raised awareness about an issue like dyslexia. A lot of kids would suffer from the disorder, with parents being unaware of it, including Junaid Khan's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.

Junaid Khan, who made his debut in 2024 with the Netflix film Maharaj, recently opened up about his struggle with dyslexia from an early age. He revealed how his parents realised about the depth of this issue once they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par.

During a recent chat on a YouTube channel, the Maharaj actor was asked how strict his parents were regarding his studies. This led to the revelation that he was dyslexic and there was never any academic pressure on him.

"Neither of my parents were particular (about my results). I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. So, I think they were mindful of that especially in schooling," he shared.

The interviewer asked Junaid if his condition made Aamir to make and be a part of Taare Zameen Par.

"Actually I think it was a little bit the other way around. When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, 'Ek second... We have seen this in our lives'. And actually it was at that point that they took me to a specialist and I was diagnosed with dyslexia," he stated.

Throwing more light on his diagnosis, Junaid said, "It was very early. I must have been six or seven years old. And I received a lot of help very early on so it didn't affect me as much growing up but... So in that sense, I think I was lucky."

On his work front, Junaid is currently busy with his next film with Khushi Kapoor, titled Loveyapa .He will also be seen in Ek Din later this year along with Sai Pallavi.