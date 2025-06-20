At Starry <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Screening: Shah Rukh, Salman, Rekha And Others

Mumbai witnessed a starry night as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stole the limelight at the screening of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par last night in Mumbai. Apart from the Khans, film veteran Rekha and singing legend Asha Bhosle as well as actors Vicky Kaushal and Tamannaah showed up for the screening. Directors Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani, who have worked with Aamir earlier, also attended the special showcase.

Juhi Chawla, Tiger Shroff, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were also spotted at the event.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par screening was a starry affair.

Aamir and Salman posed for the cameras.

Shah Rukh, who had earlier visited the film set, was spotted interacting with the 10 debutant actors who are part of the film on the red carpet.

Tamannaah looked gorgeous as always in a grey ensemble.

Rekha posed for the shutterbugs in all her quintessential silk glory.

Juhi Chawla, who was a frequent collaborator of Aamir's in the '90s, also showed up in a white salwar suit.

Aamir's family members like daughter Ira, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, sons Junaid and Azad were also a part of the screening.

Aamir arrived on the red carpet with partner Gauri Spratt and son Azad, whom he shares with former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Aamir's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare also posed on the red carpet. Ira is Aamir and his first wife, producer Reena Dutta's second child. The former couple is parents to actor Junaid Khan, their eldest child.

Here are some of the memorable moments from the Sitaare Zameen Par screening -

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

It's termed as the spiritual sequel to Aamir's Taare Zameen Par (2007). The film marks his return to the theatres three years after Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan hosted a grand screening of his latest offering Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai last night. Shah Rukh, Salman, Rekha and other celebrities arrived in style for the event.

