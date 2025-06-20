Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Pose Hand In Hand At <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Screening. Bonus - Azad

Aamir Khan is back on big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after a three-year break. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai last night. Aamir Khan arrived at the screening with partner Gauri Spratt and son Azad. Azad is the son of Aamir Khan and his second wife Kiran Rao. Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira showed up to the screening with husband Nupur Shikhare. Junaid Khan (Aamir and Reena's son) also attended the screening.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan chose an off-white Jodhpuri suit for the night while Gauri looked pretty in a green and golden saree. Azad suited up for the occasion.

The trio posed for the camera and flashed their best smiles.

Aamir and Gauri's hands were interlocked as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Pictures and videos from the night flooded social media.

On June 16, there was another special screening of the film where Aamir and Gauri arrived in the same car.

Aamir, Gauri and Azad at the screening

Aamir at the screening

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother Zeenat Hussain. His elder sister and actor Nikhat Hegde will also feature in the film.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt gave the shutterbugs a picture-perfect moment to click at the starry screening of Sitaare Zameen Par last night in Mumbai. The film is releasing in theatres today.