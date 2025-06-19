CBFC Asks <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Makers To Add PM Narendra Modi's Quote After Opening Disclaimer: Reports

Days after Sitaare Zameen Par was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts, it is being reported that the film body had asked the makers of the Aamir Khan-starrer to make a few additions to the movie, including adding a quote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the opening disclaimer.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the release of the film -- backed by the actor's Aamir Khan Productions -- was in limbo after the Censor Board suggested a few cuts in the movie, something that was unacceptable to Aamir Khan.

The superstar was reportedly not satisfied with the changes asked by the CBFC's Examining Committee, following which the Revising Committee, headed by theatre veteran and academic Waman Kendre, watched the film recently.

According to this report by Bollywood Hungama, the Revising Committee also asked the makers to replace the terms - 'Michael Jackson' with 'Lovebirds' and 'Business Woman' with 'Business Person'.

The Revising Committee also asked the producers to remove a visual with the word 'kamal'.

After these changes were made, the CBFC granted a U/A 13+ certificate to the Sitaare Zameen Par makers, the report further stated.

The film, directed by RS Prasanna, will hit the screens on Friday (June 20).

As far as the box office business of Sitaare Zameen Par is concerned, the movie has already raised Rs 1.03 crore without block seats in advance booking. According to a report by trade website Sacnilk, the film has sold over 39,000 tickets for its opening day across India.

Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as the spiritual sequel to 2007's Taare Zameen Par, which marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan.

