Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Cleared By CBFC Without Cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 critically-acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, without any cuts.

The film, which explores themes of inclusion, empathy, and perseverance through the story of specially abled children, is set to be released in theatres on Friday (June 20).

Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring nine neurodivergent children in central roles, is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.

There were reports that the CBFC had suggested two cuts in the film, something that was unacceptable by Aamir Khan. The actor-producer was expected to meet censor board officials on Monday.

According to sources, the matter was resolved during the meeting, following which the film received the final clearance from the CBFC.

Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a frustrated basketball coach, played by Aamir Khan. He serves community service by training neurodivergent adults after a DUI conviction. He gains perception in this journey and his outlook towards life changes as he trains these players.

The film also stars 10 upcoming actors named Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother Zeenat Hussain. His elder sister and actor Nikhat Hegde will also feature in the film.