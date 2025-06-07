Aamir Khan Reveals 90-Year-Old Mother Zeenat Will Make Her Debut In <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>: "It Is An Emotional Thing For Me"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother Zeenat debuts in Sitaare Zameen Par. Zeenat appeared in a wedding song scene, attending the shoot in a wheelchair. Aamir's sister Nikhat, a professional actor, also features in the film.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, 2025. In a group interview in Mumbai, on Wednesday, the actor surprised the media when he announced that his 90-year-old mother Zeenat will be debuting in Sitaare Zameen Par. His elder sister Nikhat will also be in the film, but she is a professional actor.

Aamir further added that it was by luck that his mother became a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. It wasn't planned.

He shared how his mother has never accompanied him to any movie set, but something changed for this film.

He said, "Normally, Ammi doesn't say she wants to come to my shoot. So, I don't know what she felt, but the morning of the song shoot, Ammi called and asked, 'Aap kahan shooting kar rahe hain? Humko bhi aana hai shooting pe aaj' (Where are you shooting today, I also want to come).' So, I said, 'Chaliye, aaiye.' I sent her the car and my sister brought her to the shoot. She came in a wheelchair. It was a happy wedding song, and we were having fun shooting for it while she was watching us."

Aamir added, "Prasanna came to me and said, 'Sir, if you don't mind, can you request Ammi ji to be in the shot? It's the last song of the film; it's a wedding celebration sequence. She can easily be one of the guests. It's an emotional thing for me; I want her to be a part of the film'."

Further elaborating on how Aamir thought the director had lost his mind, the actor said, "I told him, 'Tu pagal ho gaya hai? Meri himmat nahi hogi Ammi ko poochne ki, ki film mein kaam karo, shot do. She is very ziddi (Are you mad? I will never find the courage to ask her to shoot. She is also very stubborn). She is not going to listen. Don't waste your time.' He kept telling me to ask her at least once. So, I said, 'Ammi, Prasanna request kar rahe hain ki aap ek shot do ek guest banke (He is requesting you to be a part of one scene).' She replied, 'Haan theek hai (okay, fine).' I was shocked! So, she is there in one or two shots. It's the only film of mine that she has ever been a part of."

"I don't know what came into her. She is turning 91 on June 13, a week before our film's release," he said.

Aamir concluded by saying that his sister Nikhat has a few scenes in the film. But given that she is an actor, there are chances of them working again.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The plot of the film revolves around a frustrated basketball coach played by Aamir. He serves community service by training Neurodivergent adults after a DUI. He gains perception in this journey and his outlook towards life changes as he trains these players.

The female lead is Genelia Deshmukh. There are 10 debutantes in the film - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

