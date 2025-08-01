On <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> YouTube Release Day, The Ticket Price Reflects "Rs 179 On Apple Devices". What Happened Actually

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par released on his YouTube channel, titled Aamir Khan Talkies, today. Ahead of its release, a section of the social media users complained that the ticket price for watching the film on the Apple devices reflects Rs 179. Aamir Khan made the special announcement on July 29 that the film would be available on YouTube only for Rs 100.

After social media users complained, Aamir Khan Productions addressed the issue.

They shared a post on Instagram Stories. It read, "Our sincere apologies. We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting as Rs 179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Aamir Khan also said that he wants to provide a platform to the budding directors. So, young directors, who struggle to show their films in theatres, will also get a chance to release their films on the platform.

The ticket, priced at Rs 100, will be vaild for 48 hours. If you can't watch within the time frame, you have to pay more.

Aamir Khan also said that this initiative is aimed at stoping piracy. He said, "No one wants to engage in piracy business in the first place. But what's happening in the last few years that we can't make our films reach the audience in the remote corners of the world. The films come to television almost a year after its theatrical release. You have to watch adverts during the show. For a clean watch, this pay-per-model has been introduced."

Apart from Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film has 10 debutant neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. The film is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

