<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Release Strategy: Lower Ticket Prices, No Shows Before 9 AM

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is set to make its theatrical debut on June 20. Two days before its release, on June 18, the makers and distributors sent updated film release guidelines to cinemas for opening day.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers reportedly came up with certain conditions regarding show timings and ticket prices to keep it affordable for audiences.

Here are the directives cinemas received for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par:

- One important rule is that Sitaare Zameen Par's earliest show cannot begin before 9 am. All theatres must adhere to this scheduling guideline, which guarantees a uniform start time nationwide.

- Theatres have been encouraged to use the popular weekend price. As a result, ticket prices will be somewhat higher than usual but still manageable. According to reports, Aamir has declined blockbuster prices for Sitaare Zameen Par in order to keep the movie accessible to a wider audience.

- If single-screen cinemas choose to show Sitaare Zameen Par, they are strictly told to show the film throughout the day, while no other film may be screened alongside. This is done to make sure the movie has the widest possible audience and availability.

- Multiplexes also have fixed show count rules. The movie must be shown eight times a day in two-screen cinemas. The more screens a multiplex has, the more shows are required, going up to 31 shows a day for those with 10 or more screens.

The Multiplex Association Of India has welcomed Aamir Khan's decision to release the film in theatres, and not on OTTs.

🎬 MAI applauds Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in cinemas on 20 June! A bold move that reaffirms the magic of the big screen and the power of collective storytelling. 🌟#ThankYouAamir #SitaareZameenPar #BackToTheatres pic.twitter.com/dpgHmTSSAG — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) June 19, 2025

Aamir Khan's new release strategy seems to be working so far. As per a report by Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has already collected Rs 1.03 crore without block seats in advance booking. The film has sold over 39,000 tickets for its opening day across India, the report added.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 release Taare Zameen Par. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role.