<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Screening: Aamir Khan Arrives With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt And Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, will release in theatres on June 20. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special screening last night. Aamir Khan was joined by girlfriend Gauri Spratt and sister Nikhat Khan Hegde.

What's Happening

Ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par's friday release, Aamir Khan and the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt and sister Nikhat Khan Hegde were seen arriving in the same car.

Gauri and Aamir are seen seated next to each other in the car.

Later, Genelia D'Souza also joined them. Genelia plays a pivotal role in the film.

Aamir and Gauri were dressed in their casual best.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother Zeenat Hussain. His elder sister and actor Nikhat Hegde will also feature in the film.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt accompanied him during the special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par last night in Mumbai.