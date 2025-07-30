<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Star Aamir Khan On Why The Big Screen Belongs To The Youth: "Life Gets Busy With..."

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has opened up about the evolving relationship between cinema halls and streaming. Reacting to how viewers often say, "We'll just watch it on YouTube for Rs 100. Why go to theatres?", the Sitaare Zameen Par actor emphasised the irreplaceable magic of the big screen.

"Theatre-going audiences are mostly between 12 and 24 years old. They are primarily called theatre-going audiences who go to theatres regularly. After that, life gets busy with jobs and your responsibilities keep increasing.

"But this younger generation forms the core of the theatre crowd. The experience of watching a film in a theatre is something else entirely. You can never replicate that. So a person who wants to watch the film in theatres will watch it in theatres only," Aamir Khan said at an event on Tuesday where he announced that Sitaare Zameen Par will be available on his YouTube Channel, Aamir Khan Talkies.

Based on a pay-per-watch model, one will have to pay Rs 100 to watch the film, which released in theatres on June 20, 2025, on Aamir Khan Talkies.

At the event, the 60-year-old actor-producer acknowledged that India still lacks enough screens to give theatrical films the kind of wide access they deserve. "How will you reach them, and when? We have to find some medium," he said.

Sitaare Zameen Par's hybrid strategy aims to bridge the gap between the immersive theatre experience and the convenience of streaming without undercutting either.

By blending both platforms, Aamir Khan seems to be saying: you don't have to choose between big screen magic and digital access, you can have both, just in the right order.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par To Release On YouTube Channel. Here's How Much The Ticket Costs