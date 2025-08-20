<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Preview X Reactions: "Beware SRK, Your Competition Has Finally Arrived"

Preview of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was unveiled today.

The teaser earlier had given a glimpse into a world that blends satire and drama, and what will eventually lead to bringing the big, bad and chaotic world of Bollywood to the forefront. Fans couldn't stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan as the latter himself walked straight into the frame, violin in hand, ready to upend expectations.

Earlier today, it was a grand affair as the preview of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was unveiled at the Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, with aplomb.

With the man of the moment, Aryan Khan, in attendance along with his family - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, streaming platform Netflix put up a befitting show.

The preview opened with the dialogue, "Mumbai, city of dreams, but yeh shehar sab ka nahi hota." And the lead actor, Lakshya, is introduced with much aplomb as Aasmaan Singh. He packs in punches and says all the right things as someone who it out there to make his mark in the film industry.

Raghav Juyal is the quintessential best friend, Aakash, who wants to party with his friend Aasmaan after he delivers his biggest blockbuster. Bobby Deol plays superstar Ajay Talvar, and Saher Bambbar is his daughter. Mona Singh plays Aryan Khan's onscreen mother while Manish Chaudhari plays a producer.

The Internet has now reacted to the preview and they seem impressed.

Have a look here:

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

