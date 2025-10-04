Ram Gopal Varma's Explosive Post For Rishab Shetty's <i>Kantara Chapter 1</i>: "You Are A Cinema Fu***r"

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 released in theatres on October 2, 2025. It has opened to a strong response at the box office on days 1 and 2. Celebrities such as Yash, Prabhas, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to review the film. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also taken to X to praise Rishab Shetty for his incredible vision for Kantara Chapter 1.

To be frank you are not a cinema LOVER sir , but u are a cinema FUCKER , because you FUCKED all of us FILM MAKERS by showing us how to really make CINEMA with your MAGNUM OPUS #KantaraChapter1 .. U pioneered a movement of DISRUPTION leading to CONSTRUCTION which basically means… https://t.co/3klHzM4Jx4 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 3, 2025

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "To be frank, you are not a cinema LOVER, sir, but you are a cinema FU***R, because you FU***D all of us FILMMAKERS by showing us how to really make CINEMA with your MAGNUM OPUS #KantaraChapter1. You pioneered a movement of DISRUPTION leading to CONSTRUCTION, which basically means a NEW kind of FU***G leading to a NEW BIRTH-a NEW KIND of CINEMA-and all of us concerned are having a CINEMATIC MEGA ORGASM."

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 45 crore on its second day, taking its India nett collection to Rs 106.85 crore.

By comparison, the first film earned around Rs 4.6 crore in its first two days.

While the original Kantara went on to collect just over Rs 400 crore worldwide, the second installment has already covered nearly a quarter of that amount within two days.

Industry analysts suggest the film could cross Rs 200 crore over the weekend.

About The Kantara Franchise

The first film, Kantara, released in 2022, was set in 1990. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, which hit theatres on October 2, 2025, is set more than a thousand years before the events of Kantara. Hence, the newly released film is regarded as a prequel.

As for Kantara: Chapter 1, its narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the Kadamba period in Karnataka. The Kadambas played an important role in certain parts of Karnataka as prominent rulers. They made significant contributions to the region's architectural and cultural development. That era is also regarded as the Golden Period of Indian history.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

In A Nutshell

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has been wreaking havoc at the box office. Several celebrities have taken to social media to applaud his film, the latest being filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is mighty impressed with the spectacle on the big screen.

