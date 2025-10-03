<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i>: Yash, Prabhas And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Review Rishab Shetty's "Masterpiece"

Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti and collected Rs 60 crore in India on its opening day. Several stars, including Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR, and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to social media to cheer for the film, hailing it as a “masterpiece.”

He wrote on X, “Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success. @shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mind-blowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir's vision.”

Prabhas, in his Instagram story, described Kantara Chapter 1 as a “phenomenal film” and the “biggest blockbuster of the year.”

He wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1 is a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone. The biggest blockbuster of the year. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur, and Hombale Films.”

He wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema. @shetty_rishab, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen. Heartfelt congratulations to @VKiragandur sir and @hombalefilms. Your vision and unconditional support for ambitious projects are continually raising the industry's bar. @rukminitweets and @gulshandevaiah, you delivered brilliant, powerhouse performances. @AJANEESHB, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camera work brought that world to life. Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the entire cast and crew. The light-hearted moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!”

The filmmaker praised Rishab Shetty and his vision as he wrote, “KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true MASTERPIECE. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm – raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly. @shetty_rishab Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set against the backdrop of the Kadamba period in Karnataka. The Kadambas were among the prominent rulers who shaped the cultural and architectural development of the region, with the era often regarded as a Golden Period of Indian history.

The film has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. It stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara: Chapter 1 was released in theatres on October 2, 2025.

The South film industry has showered praises on Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and his vision. From Prabhas to Jr NTR, the cast and crew of the recently released film have received much applause.

