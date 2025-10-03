Makers Confirm New <i>Kantara</i> Film, Title Revealed In <i>Chapter 1</i> Ending

While Kantara 1 continues to generate buzz online and rake in early box office collections, the third installment is officially in the works. To the delight of fans, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 ended with the announcement of the next film, Kantara A Legend - Chapter 2, thus confirming the upcoming sequel.

About The Kantara Franchise

The first film, Kantara, released in 2022, was set in 1990. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, which hit theatres on October 2, 2025, has a story set more than a thousand years before the events of Kantara. Hence, the newly released film is termed a prequel.

As for Kantara: Chapter 1, its narrative is set against the backdrop of the Kadamba period in Karnataka. The Kadambas played an important role in certain parts of Karnataka as prominent rulers. They contributed significantly to the region's architectural and cultural development. That era is also regarded as the Golden Period of Indian history.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 - Day 1 Collection

As per Sacnilk, the film minted approximately Rs 19-21 crore in Hindi. It is being touted as the biggest festival release of the year so far.

The Kannada film clashed at the box office with Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, headlined by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, which earned Rs 9.25 crore on day one.

The Rishab Shetty-starrer has recorded the second-largest opening for a Kannada film in the Hindi market, next only to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which registered a massive Rs 54 crore nett.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the opening collection of Rishab Shetty's directorial sets the bar high for the film's run.

In A Nutshell

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 was released in cinemas yesterday. To surprise fans, the makers unveiled the title of the third installment in the successful franchise at the end of the film. The next chapter in the Kantara universe has been officially titled Kantara A Legend - Chapter 2.

