Gulshan Devaiah Reflects On Casting Driven By Social Media Followers: "I Don't Give A Sh*t"

In an industry where follower counts often get as much attention as film scripts, Gulshan Devaiah is choosing to stay in his own lane. Fresh off the appreciation he received for playing the sharp and menacing Prince Kulashekara in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, the actor is now addressing a question many newcomers worry about — does social media decide casting today?

Gulshan Devaiah is clear that he is not losing sleep over it.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “I don't give a sh*t. It's a trend. Is it valid? Does it have any real merit? I don't know.”

His view is simple: follower numbers are just numbers, and he is not convinced they translate to anything meaningful at the box office.

He explained that the people who make casting calls may think it is useful to hire someone based on online popularity, and he is not judging them for it. In fact, Gulshan pointed out that some of these widely followed actors are genuinely good at what they do.

“Everyone should find their own way,” he added, keeping the tone easy and fair.

To make his point, Gulshan Devaiah used himself as an example.

“Now open my social media and see how many followers I have. I don't even have 300K. Yet, I am getting work,” he said. His career, which includes standout roles across mainstream and indie films, is proof enough for him that talent still finds its space.

When asked if he feels the need to play the social media game – reels, trends, and everything in between – Gulshan Devaiah kept it real.

“No, I am not taking that pressure,” he said. For him, staying authentic is non-negotiable. “If I suddenly start changing for social media and become someone else, then I won't be myself. My authentic self — that's what matters to me!”

Gulshan Devaiah has been part of projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Ghost Stories, Badhaai Do and Ulajh.