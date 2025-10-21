<i>Kantara 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: No Signs Of Slowing Down For Rishab Shetty's Film After Crossing Rs 500 Crore

Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 refuses to slow down at the box office. The prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which had scripted a string of records, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office over the weekend. After registering a drop in its earnings in the last week, the film notched up double-digit numbers in the last three days, taking the total to Rs 535.25 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On the third Monday, the film minted Rs 11.75 crore, in tally with the impressive numbers registered on Saturday (Rs 12.75 crore) and Sunday (Rs 17 crore) respectively, as per Sacnilk.

In the second week, Kantara 1 minted Rs 147 crore in all languages with Hindi contributing Rs 54.25 crore to the total.

In week one, the film smashed the box office with Rs 337.4 crore in collection. The Hindi version minted Rs 108.75 crore and the Kannda Rs 106.95 crore in the opening week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Kantara will face stiff competitions with Diwali releases hitting the theatres. He wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 crosses the ₹ 175 cr milestone... However, with the #Diwali releases arriving tomorrow [Tuesday], the number of screens and shows will be reduced... It will be interesting to see how it performs amidst fresh competition."

#KantaraChapter1 crosses the ₹ 175 cr milestone... However, with the #Diwali releases arriving tomorrow [Tuesday], the number of screens and shows will be reduced... It will be interesting to see how it performs amidst fresh competition.#KantaraChapter1 [Week 3] Fri 3.30 cr,… pic.twitter.com/UA1turAscG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Kantara 1 surpassed the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali - The Beginning (Rs 420 crore) in India.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.