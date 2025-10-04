When Rashmika Mandanna Addressed Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: "You Can Say Negative Things About It"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. Amid the ongoing engagement buzz, sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3), with family members and close friends in attendance.

Rumours of the two dating have been circulating for the longest time, though neither of them has ever confirmed it.

An old interview has now resurfaced in which Rashmika once shut down rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda.

When Rashmika Mandanna Refuted Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna had urged fans not to draw conclusions from such rumours.

Speaking about speculation around her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, the Animal actress said, "You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because, in the end, we are public figures. We can't choose just the good bits, thinking people will focus on work and not on personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything - just don't conclude. Until you hear from me, that is not true."

What We Know So Far About The Rashmika-Vijay Engagement

The couple is reportedly planning to marry in February 2026.

The actors have not officially announced their engagement or wedding yet.

In A Nutshell

Online speculation around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement remains strong, as their team confirmed to NDTV. An old interview with Rashmika has resurfaced, in which she once dismissed dating rumours about Vijay Deverakonda.

