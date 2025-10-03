<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Secures A Spot In Netflix's Top 5 Non-English TV Titles, Aryan Khan Quips, "<i>Ab Pehchaana?</i>"

Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, has been making headlines ever since its premiere on September 18.

What's Happening

Within hours of release, the show topped the Netflix India Top 10 list and has remained among the Top 5 Non-English TV titles globally since its launch two weeks ago.

It continues to trend in 14 countries, retaining the #1 spot in nine countries.

Speaking about the response, Aryan Khan said, "Whenever things got difficult, I'd hear Jaraj's voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai'. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me."

He added, "It is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling. The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it's only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say...Ab pehechana?"

Jaraj's character was played by actor Rajat Bedi in the series. In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Jaraj Saxena is depicted as a has-been star of the 1990s who is struggling to find relevance in the new Bollywood. People sort of know him from somewhere, but they are unable to recognise him. When they do, he asks, "Ab pehchaana?"

Rajat, widely recognised for his roles as a villain in several hit Bollywood films, saw his acting career plateau in the mid-2000s. He then relocated to Canada, where he established a successful real estate business and made an acting comeback after 15 years with Aryan Khan's show.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, added, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood has opened to a phenomenal response. The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen."

Background

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also wrote the show.

The show has sparked a global social media frenzy, with fans recreating scenes. Bobby Deol's 1997 hit Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela has made a comeback with over 5 million fresh views following the show.

The series also had a high-profile media campaign, with posters displayed in Times Square, New York, and at train stops across London, including King's Cross Station and Liverpool Street Station.

Aryan Khan, along with Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol, made an international stop in Dubai during the Asia Cup.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi, the series captures both the glamour and the grind of pursuing dreams in Bollywood.

Also Read: Farah Khan Shares BTS Photos From The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Sets, Reveals Ghafoor Song Was Shot In Just One Day