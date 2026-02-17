When Aryan Khan "Pushed" Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Off The Stairs: 'Best Rollercoaster Ride Of Your Life'

Shanaya Kapoor has been busy with the promotions for her latest release, Tu Yaa Main. The actress received a sweet voice note from her best friend Suhana Khan, who also shared an anecdote from their childhood when Aryan Khan had pushed them down a flight of stairs, saying it would be the "best rollercoaster ride ever."

Nayandeep Rakshit shared a sweet message from Suhana Khan, who sent love for Shanaya Kapoor and her "crazy" film Tu Yaa Main.

Suhana said, "I just cannot believe that this is the same girl who rolled down a steep flight of stairs with me, with nothing but a blanket, because someone thought it was a brilliant idea-which it obviously wasn't. I am shocked that we have survived that, but I think you are doing way crazier stuff in this film."

It was then that Shanaya Kapoor recalled a "painful" memory from their childhood, where Aryan Khan had pushed them down a flight of stairs.

Shanaya revealed, "We were literally pushed off the stairs. It was supposed to be a rollercoaster ride designed by Aryan. He was always irritating the three young girls. Suhana and I always listened to whatever he said. He told us that this will be the best rollercoaster of your life. Just wear a helmet, I'll zip you inside the blanket, give you one push down the stairs, and it will feel like flying on a magic carpet. We thought that this was the ride of our lives; we didn't have to go to any theme parks."

"But it didn't turn out well; it was very painful. Luckily, we didn't injure ourselves badly," concluded Shanaya Kapoor.

About Tu Yaa Main

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya Kapoor plays a social media influencer named Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays the role of Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The film centres on two influencers whose romantic getaway spirals into danger when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote, "Tu Yaa Main is ultimately a tale of two halves: one that wants to dissect modern love and one that wants to watch it bleed. The former is uneven, occasionally self-important, and too eager to underline its themes. The latter is sharp, entertaining and unashamedly visceral. It may not fully reconcile these ambitions, but when it locks into survival mode, it delivers the cheap thrills with admirable sincerity."

The film hit theatres on Friday (February 13) and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali.

