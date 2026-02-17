<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav's Film Mints Rs 3 Crore

The survival drama Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, is struggling to maintain momentum at the box office.

What's Happening

Headlined by Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, the film has recorded modest earnings in its first four days of release.

After opening to Rs 0.6 crore on its first Friday, the film saw a noticeable rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.45 crore.

However, the numbers dipped again on Sunday, with collections standing at Rs 0.8 crore.

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.35 crore on its first Monday, taking the total net collection to Rs 3.2 crore in India.

The gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.35 crore.

On Monday, February 16, 2026, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.61 per cent, indicating a slowdown in footfall at theatres.

Background

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya plays a social media influencer named Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays the role of Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The film centres on two influencers whose romantic getaway spirals into danger when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

The film hit theatres on Friday and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali.

NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote, "Tu Yaa Main is ultimately a tale of two halves: one that wants to dissect modern love and one that wants to watch it bleed. The former is uneven, occasionally self-important, and too eager to underline its themes. The latter is sharp, entertaining and unashamedly visceral. It may not fully reconcile these ambitions, but when it locks into survival mode, it delivers the cheap thrills with admirable sincerity."

