<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav's Film Sees Growth

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's adventure-romance Tu Yaa Main showed strong growth on Saturday.

What's Happening

Released for Valentine's weekend, the film collected Rs 60 lakh on day 1.

Early Sacnilk estimates show day 2 earnings at Rs 1.4 crore, doubling the opening.

The two-day nett total stands at Rs 2 crore, with gross at Rs 2.35 crore.

Background

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya plays a social media influencer named Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays the role of Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The film centres on two influencers whose romantic getaway spirals into danger when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

The film hit theatres on Friday and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali.

NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote, "Tu Yaa Main is ultimately a tale of two halves: one that wants to dissect modern love and one that wants to watch it bleed. The former is uneven, occasionally self-important, and too eager to underline its themes. The latter is sharp, entertaining and unashamedly visceral. It may not fully reconcile these ambitions, but when it locks into survival mode, it delivers the cheap thrills with admirable sincerity."

