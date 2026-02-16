<i>Tu Yaa Main</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav's Film Struggles To Cross Rs 3 Crore Mark

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, released in theatres on Friday, February 13.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 0.60 crore nett on Day 1.

Collections rose to Rs 1.45 crore net on Day 2 (Saturday), followed by Rs 0.75 crore net on Day 3 (Sunday, February 15), per Sacnilk.

The film's three-day total stands at Rs 2.80 crore nett (Rs 3.30 crore gross).

Hindi occupancy on Sunday was 13.36%.

Background

In Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya plays a social media influencer named Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays the role of Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The film centres on two influencers whose romantic getaway spirals into danger when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

The film hit theatres on Friday and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Vinod Bhanushali.

NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote, "Tu Yaa Main is ultimately a tale of two halves: one that wants to dissect modern love and one that wants to watch it bleed. The former is uneven, occasionally self-important, and too eager to underline its themes. The latter is sharp, entertaining and unashamedly visceral. It may not fully reconcile these ambitions, but when it locks into survival mode, it delivers the cheap thrills with admirable sincerity."

