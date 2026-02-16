Empty-Stomach Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Hosted Pinkathon Across Cities On Shivratri: "Shiva Is In Discipline"

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, disciples of Shiva, observed Mahashivratri the way they do it best. The couple hosted marathon events across two cities in 36 hours. Sharing pictures from the Mahashivratri celebrations and the events, Ankita Konwar said Shiva is manifested in discipline as well.

In the carousel post, Ankita and Milind Soman are seen performing puja for the Mahashivratri celebrations. In other images, the couple is seen interacting with fellow runners at the Pinkathon event.

Ankita Konwar wrote: "Last 36 hours, executed 2 events, travelled from one city to another while celebrating Mahashivratri. Stomach may have been empty but energy was definitely full! The joy of finding stillness in movement and faith in action. Shiva isn't only found in silence, He's in discipline. In endurance. In doing your duty with surrender. Har Har Mahadev. May we keep walking this path with strength, grace and unwavering faith."

Mahakumbh Rituals

Last year, the couple took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh.

The actor and his wife shared a joint post in which they can be seen performing rituals. The couple also expressed condolences for those who lost family members in a stampede at the Kumbh.

In the caption, they wrote: "There are no words to describe how full my heart is right now! To have the opportunity to be at the Mahakumbh—and that too on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya—is beyond my comprehension. These are the moments that make you realise the importance of our very insignificant existence.

"My heart goes out to the people who lost their loved ones last night. May we all find peace through our prayers. Har Har Mahadev."

Take a look:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018. Milind Soman is best known for his work in movies like 16 December, Chef, and Bajirao Mastani.

Milind Soman's Pinkathon is India's largest women's fitness movement, founded in 2012 to raise awareness about health and breast cancer.

It promotes inclusivity for women of all ages and backgrounds, featuring, for example, a Saree Run and, in 2025, a record-breaking 115 visually impaired participants. The initiative has expanded to 52 cities, promoting distances from 3 km to 100 km.