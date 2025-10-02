Farah Khan Shares BTS Photos From <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Sets, Reveals <i>Ghafoor</i> Song Was Shot In Just One Day

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture with Bollywood's iconic baddies Shakti Kapoor, Ranjeet, and Gulshan Grover from the sets of the song Ghafoor, revealing that it was shot in just one day.

Farah took to Instagram, where she posted four pictures from the sets of the track. The images featured her posing with Shakti Kapoor, Ranjeet and Gulshan Grover, while one also included Aryan Khan joining them.

For the caption, Farah wrote, "Just!! What a blast I had shooting #ghafoor for @aryan even though we had only one day to shoot this. Getting so much love for it, thank you @iamsrk @shashwatology @tamannaahspeaks @ranjeetthegoli @shaktikapoor @gulshangrover @r_varman_ @anitandonald @nishkalulla @redchilliesent @bonniejain @sadnaminhas @karsonali @tusharshetty95 #Ba***dsofBollywood JUST Lov uuu @aryan (sic)."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Speaking about The Ba***ds of Bollywood, it is a satirical action-comedy television series that marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, as a director. It is available on Netflix.

The show features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, and Rohit Gill. It is produced by Gauri Khan under her production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show follows an aspiring young man named Aasmaan who is determined to make it big in life. He and his friends navigate the trials and tribulations of Bollywood's glamorous yet unsettling world.

