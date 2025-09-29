Aryan Khan Changes His Instagram Profile Pic After <i>Ba***ds</i> Release. Internet Can't Keep Calm

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The series, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol, has earned praise for its clever take on fame, industry politics and nepotism.

As the show continues to spark discussions across social media, another development has captured the internet's attention. Reddit is abuzz over Aryan Khan updating his Instagram profile with a picture of himself for the first time since 2021.

A user wrote, "So I remember after the fiasco when he was released he immediately removed his profile pic back in 2021 and he kept it blank for a long time. Now after the release of bads which is receiving good views on OTT he has his profile pic on. He was obviously shattered and wanted to prove himself and now he is back with his profile pic after success of his first OTT release. I hope he starts giving interviews soon on camera and doesn't go incognito like Adi Chopra," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Happy for him.”

Another added, “Btw he removed or archived all his posts when Bads of Bollywood was announced officially. Pehle sirf black colour profile pic rakha (first it was a black picture only) then for the longest time plain white.”

"What sets Aryan apart is the hunger inside him, the drive to push harder, do better and never take anything for granted. Unlike many star kids, he's actually working, learning and improving with every step. That's what makes him different," read a comment.

For those who don't know, Aryan Khan maintained a mysterious online presence until now, with a black Instagram profile picture and no posts before the release of his show. Now, SRK's son is sharing updates about The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, marking a shift in his social media activity.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18. The show follows Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious outsider from Delhi, who becomes an overnight success in Bollywood.

His success attracts a multi-film contract with a domineering producer, which he must navigate alongside a budding romance with a fellow actor. The romance is complicated by Karishma's prominent actor father, Ajay Talvar. A shocking twist in the finale reveals a deeper connection between Aasmaan and Karishma's family.