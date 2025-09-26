"Aryan Khan Has Been Through A Lot Which No Child Should Ever Go Through": Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol played a pivotal character in Aryan Khan's debut Netflix show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The show opened to positive reviews. Bobby Deol, during a recent interview, has said that Aryan has gone through a lot. Bobby's response comes at a time when Ex-narcotis officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan and his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, and the producer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood over his portrayal in the Aryan Khan-directed web series.

What's Happening

During his appearance on Raj Shamani podcast, Bobby Deol was asked if he shares any traits with Aryan Khan as they both come from big Bollywood families.

Bobby Deol said, "I guess, I wish I had the same fire like he has now. I mean, I started off with a lot of fire... but things got delayed for me a lot... Other than that, no, I think he's very talented. I don't know if I am that talented. His persona, he attracts you."

When asked if Aryan must be facing the same pressure as Bobby did, he said, "Definitely. I'm sure he is. I mean, he has been through a lot more than I have, in many other ways, which no child should ever go through. But that's the way the world is becoming right now."

Sameer Wankhede's Statement

Bobby Deol's response gained significance as Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Aryan Khan on September 25.

He has sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, and the producer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which he claims to donate to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for treatment of cancer patients.

A statement from Wankhede read, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, having been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood."

When Aryan Khan Got Arrested

On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan, Ayaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, and charged with possession, consumption, and sale/purchase of banned drugs. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. Twenty people had been arrested in the case.

Ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede led the investigation and came into the spotlight after arresting Aryan. Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail before he was granted bail.

In May 2022, all charges against Khan were dropped, with Wankhede removed from the case after being accused of blackmail.