Year Of The Bads Of Bollywood, From Akshaye Khanna To Bobby Deol

In 2025, Bollywood quietly flipped the script. Heroes still arrived with slow-motion walks and swelling background scores, but it was the men in the shadows - calm, calculating, and terrifyingly convincing - who truly owned the year.

Villains were no longer just plot devices to be defeated before the interval break. They became the mood, the memory, and often, the main reason audiences stayed hooked.

This was the year of the baddie villain: sharp suits replacing wild laughs, silences doing more damage than screams, and menace delivered with restraint.

The New Language Of Villainy

2025 didn't just celebrate great antagonists, it redefined how they are written and performed. Loud laughs and exaggerated cruelty gave way to psychological intimidation. The scariest characters were the ones who didn't announce themselves as villains at all.

Actors across films embraced this shift, understanding that menace today lies in realism.

At the centre of this shift stood two names who defined the extremes of power and control: Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol.

Akshaye Khanna, The Man Who Began (And Ended) 2025 With Fire

If there is one actor who bookended 2025 with sheer dominance, it was Akshaye Khanna.

He began the year with Chhaava, delivering a performance that once again reminded audiences why he has always been Bollywood's most underestimated weapon. His presence brought gravity to the film, grounding its spectacle with a quiet authority that instantly elevated every scene he was in.

But it was Dhurandhar that sealed his place as the villain of the year.

As Rehman Dakait, Akshaye didn't raise his voice. He didn't rely on theatrics or exaggerated cruelty. Instead, he weaponised stillness. His pauses felt dangerous. His expressions carried intent. Every look suggested violence without needing to show it.

In an era where antagonists often shout to be heard, Akshaye whispered, and the audience leaned in.

His now-iconic entry sequence, set to the viral Bahraini track FA9LA, became a cultural moment in itself. It wasn't just stylish; it was chilling. The character's aura felt global, modern, and frighteningly real.

What made the performance even more remarkable was its impact beyond the screen. Dhurandhar didn't just dominate conversations, it dominated the box office. Collections surged week after week, with Akshaye's Rehman Dakait emerging as the film's most talked-about element.

By the time the year closed, he had not only delivered two of 2025's most influential performances but had also proven that villains, when done right, can drive commercial success just as powerfully as heroes.

Bobby Deol In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

If Akshaye embodied controlled menace, Bobby Deol represented unchecked authority.

In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bobby stepped into the role of Ajay Talwar, a superstar, industry heavyweight, and master manipulator who doesn't need to threaten anyone to assert dominance. His power is assumed, not announced.

What makes Bobby's performance so unsettling is how familiar it feels. Ajay Talwar is not a caricature; he is recognisable. A man used to obedience. A man who believes the industry bends because it always has. Bobby plays him with restraint, letting entitlement and ego simmer beneath polished conversations and measured smiles.

This performance further cemented Bobby Deol's second innings, one defined by villains who feel human, not hysterical. His ability to balance aggression with emotional control once again proved why audiences have embraced his darker turn so wholeheartedly.

Arjun Rampal, The Angel Of Death

In Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal delivered a performance rooted in physical intimidation and icy resolve. As ISI Major Iqbal, his presence was imposing, his violence methodical. With his golden tooth, dense beard, and unflinching gaze, Rampal brought a slow-burning threat that stayed long after his scenes ended.

Riteish Deshmukh Held Power Without Noise

In Raid 2, Riteish Deshmukh shed his comic image to play a villain driven by influence rather than intimidation. His restraint added realism to the conflict, proving that corruption, when played quietly, can feel far more dangerous than outright violence.

Jaideep Ahlawat Used Intelligence As A Weapon

With Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, Jaideep Ahlawat once again leaned into layered writing. His antagonist thrived on intellect and ambition, making the film less about brute force and more about psychological chess.

Why 2025 Belonged To The Bad Guys

What tied all these performances together was conviction. None of these villains existed merely to elevate the hero. They were fully realised characters: shaped by power, insecurity, ambition, and control.

Akshaye Khanna starting the year strong with Chhaava and ending it with the runaway success of Dhurandhar felt symbolic. It marked a year where villains weren't just scene-stealers; they were box-office drivers, conversation starters, and cultural markers.

In 2025, Bollywood didn't just give its bad guys better writing. It trusted actors to play them with intelligence and restraint. And in doing so, it delivered some of the most compelling performances the industry has seen in years.

Because sometimes, the most unforgettable stories are told from the darker side of the frame.