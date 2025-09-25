What Sameer Wankhede's Wife Posted On Instagram 2 Days After <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Release

While The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has pulled Sameer Wankhede back into the spotlight, his wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede has chosen to highlight a different side of the former NCB officer. Two days after the release of the show, she shared an Instagram post about his continued efforts to spread awareness against drugs.

Sharing a video of Sameer Wankhede giving a speech, Kranti wrote, "Drug problem is deep, it's not something to be made fun of or laughed at. Hope people realise the seriousness of this problem before it's too late. Keep up the good work @swankhede.irs , your contribution to the society is profound. And we are all very proud of you. You could spend weekends having fun, going for vacations, but you choose to conduct Antidrugs awareness lectures and programs. Talking to the youth , shaping their young minds. We all stand by you and your movement. #nashamuktbharatcampaign."

Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan

Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi High Court, objecting to his alleged portrayal in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. According to him, a character in the first episode, "heavily inspired" by his time as an NCB officer, is shown targeting Bollywood celebrities for drug use.

Wankhede's complaint names Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, claiming that the show "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner." He has demanded damages of Rs 2 crore for the alleged misrepresentation and the "bad portrayal of an anti-drugs body."

Revisiting The Aryan Khan Case

The dispute inevitably circles back to the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship raid, when Wankhede, then with the NCB, arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on October 3. Aryan spent 25 days in jail before being granted bail. His name was eventually excluded from the NCB's charge sheet for lack of evidence.

The high-profile case became a media spectacle, with competing narratives about procedural lapses, political motives, and fairness. Later, in May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Wankhede and four others, alleging that they sought a Rs 25 crore bribe in exchange for not implicating Aryan.

While an NCB Special Investigation Team found lapses in the initial probe, the case continues to shadow Wankhede's career and reputation.