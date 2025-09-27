<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Season 2</i> In The Works, Reveals Rajat Bedi

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has been creating waves since its release.

What's Happening

Adding to the buzz, actor Rajat Bedi, who plays Jaraj Saxena in the series, has confirmed that a second season is already in the works.

In a conversation with News18, Rajat Bedi said, "Yes, season two is happening. It's in the works. I'm hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season."

Rajat Bedi On How Aryan Khan Approached Him For The Ba***ds

Rajat Bedi also shared how Aryan Khan approached him for the role in the first place.

"One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan's office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me," Rajat recalled.

He added, "He was very sure that he wanted only me for the role. They had a casting director, who met the other actors. But when it came to me, I was the only actor Aryan met directly. If I didn't do the role, he wouldn't have this character in the show. I was so overwhelmed. But he had me at hello. I was getting an opportunity with SRK's son and that too in his first venture. This show is going to go down in history. I wouldn't care even if it was a small role."

Background

Opening up about the impact of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on his life, Rajat Bedi said, "Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn. I'm getting so much love from all around the world. It feels like the rains are finally over and the sun is out shining bright. It is the reason why other things didn't work out for me. God had a plan for me."

Along with Rajat Bedi, the series stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh.

It also features cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, among others.