Mona Singh On Asking Shah Rukh Khan To Leave The Set While Filming <i>Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela</i> In <i>The Ba***ds</i>: "Not In Front Of You"

Aryan Khan's reimagining of the 90s song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela﻿ from Gupt, featuring Bobby Deol, was among the most talked-about climaxes in The Ba***ds of Bollywood in recent times. Mona Singh recently revealed how she asked Shah Rukh Khan to leave the set while filming.

What's Happening

Mona Singh is currently basking in the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood and recently Thode Door Thode Paas.

Recalling the day they filmed the iconic climax of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Mona Singh remembered when Shah Rukh Khan was on set, the day they were filming Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela﻿.

Remembering her conversation with SRK, he told CNN News18 Showsha, "Sir, you cannot be here! I can't do this in front of you." He laughed and said, "Mona, what do you mean? You have to be professional." But I insisted, "Not in front of you, please leave!"

Mona Singh On Filming Kissing Scene With Bobby Deol In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Climax

In a conversation with Zoom, Mona Singh confirmed that she indeed danced for the music video, which added a major twist to the plot of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Mona Singh said, "It was tricky because I had to match the framing of the original song. Even the kiss I gave to Bobby - I was doing that with a man dressed in a full blue costume! I looked at him and thought, 'Am I really doing this?' Aryan kept showing me every move. He's so sure of what he wants, and his comic timing is excellent."

Mona Singh laughed as she recalled how the finale episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood shocked everyone.

The actress continued, "So many of my friends and producers called me late at night after watching the last scene. Everyone said, 'What the hell? Yeh kya hai?﻿' It was such a crazy climax."

In A Nutshell

Mona Singh recently recalled how she asked Shah Rukh Khan to leave the set the day they were filming Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela﻿ for The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She remembered saying, "Sir, you can't be here!"